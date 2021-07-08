Hoyer: Pace of Recovery Is Accelerating

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, July 8, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The 850,000 jobs created in June, including 662,000 private-sector jobs, are a testament to the success of the American Rescue Plan, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer noted with the release of the US Labor Department’s June 2021 jobs report.

“Not only are COVID-19 infection and fatality rates plummeting, but the number of jobs being created and restored for American workers is rising quickly,” the congressman said. “The pace of our recovery is accelerating. The American Rescue Plan, championed by President Biden and enacted by House and Senate Democrats, is working. Our economy is roaring back because increased vaccinations have made it safe for businesses and schools to reopen.”

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said the acceleration of job growth is a positive sign, but the country must remain vigilant.

“We must continue to get vaccine shots into arms before new and dangerous variants of COVID-19 emerge and spread,” he said.

“Preventing another wave of COVID-19, however, is not the only threat to our recovery. If we simply build our economy back the way it was before the pandemic, millions of Americans will go back to struggling to make ends meet as they did previously, and many will face the same economic insecurity. Recovery alone is not enough. We must build back better and more resilient so that all Americans can move forward with greater economic security and with access to opportunities to get ahead.”

