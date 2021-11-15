Hoyer: MD Gains From Infrastructure Bill

November 15, 2021

The US House recently passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, sending a major infrastructure package to President Joe Biden’s desk. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer said was proud to fight for the legislation in Congress.

For Maryland, the legislation not only provides funding to rebuild roads and bridges; it also creates good-paying jobs and takes significant action to address the climate crisis, Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Here’s a look at what Maryland gains from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

Provides funding to repair 273 bridges and over 2,201 miles of highway in poor condition in Maryland with an estimated $4.1 billion in highway aid and $409 million for bridge replacement and repair over the next five years. “This modernization will put the safety of our people first, with a focus on climate change mitigation and equity for all users,” he said.

Makes historic investments into public transit system with an expected $1.7 billion over the next five years to improve public transit in the state. After the WMATA derailment a few weeks ago, this investment comes at a critical time for the region. This legislation secures over $150 million to WMATA over the next eight years to improve safety and repair.

Expands quality broadband access across Maryland with a focus on households most in need. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Maryland is expected to receive a minimum of $100 million to improve access to broadband for at least 148,000 people in our state. “This will go a long way to assisting low-income and rural households in our community,” Mr. Hoyer said.

Makes strides to protect the environment and takes action on the climate crisis. “As a proud advocate for the restoration and cleanup of our beloved Chesapeake Bay, I am thrilled that this legislation will provide the Bay with $238 million over the next five years to supplement restoration efforts. In addition, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act creates our nation’s first-ever national network of electric vehicles chargers to help address the climate crisis and bolster manufacturing jobs across the country. Maryland is expected to bring in $63 million for our own EV charging network,” he said.

“For years to come, Maryland will see the outstanding benefits of this bill – whether on the roads or right at home,” Rep. Hoyer said. “And I am looking forward to keeping you updated on how this once-in-a-generation legislation will make a difference in our communities. Our work is not over as we advance the Build Back Better Act in Congress, but we can all celebrate the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act today as a major victory for our state.”

