Hoyer: Jobless Rate Remains Near Its Record Low

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, October 12, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The US Labor Department’s September 2023 jobs report should remind Americans how the accomplishments secured during the past Congress continue to have a positive impact on the nation’s economic outlook, said Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

The US economy added 336,000 jobs last month, further affirming the consistent strength of the job market and broader economy, the congressman said.

“The total number of jobs created since President Biden took office in January 2021 has reached a historic 13.9 million, and unemployment remains near its record low at 3.8%. Thanks in no small part to Democrats’ Investing in America agenda, wages continue to rise, costs continue to fall, and our economy continues to grow at a steady pace,” said Rep. Hoyer (D-MD).

“When Democrats held the House majority last Congress, we passed meaningful legislation that is making a difference in the lives of Americans in every corner of this country – from the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. These historic laws continue to fuel job-growth, strengthen American infrastructure, and bring manufacturing back to the United States. Indeed, our economy has added 815,000 manufacturing jobs since President Biden took office,” the congressman continued.

Find the September 2023 Employment Situation Summary here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.