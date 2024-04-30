Hoyer Hosts Service Academies, College ROTC Showcase

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Students from Maryland’s Fifth District interested in pursuing a career in the armed services learned about the nomination process to US service academies at an event hosted by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

The 43rd annual Service Academies and College Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Showcase held April 23 included representatives from the five service academies – the Air Force Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point — the Bowie State University AFROTC, the Citadel, the Marion Military Institute, the Virginia Military Institute, Georgetown AROTC, and the University of Maryland AROTC who were in attendance to discuss the application process and answer questions from students and their families.

“Every year, I am inspired by the young people in Maryland’s Fifth District and their interest in serving our nation,” Rep. Hoyer said. “Beyond the commitment of service, the service academies will provide students with an esteemed education, vital professional skills, and impressive leadership abilities. This year, I was pleased to see families continuing their legacy of service – three of our appointees have siblings who were appointed to an academy previously and two appointees this year are siblings. Their families, and the families of all our appointees, must be proud to know their loved ones will serve our nation in uniform and defend our country.”

The guest speaker was CAPT Stephan Murphy who serves as the district coordinator for USMA admissions in Maryland’s 4th and 5th Congressional Districts.

His military career began in 2013 as a second lieutenant from the US Military Academy at West Point as a field artillery officer, and throughout the past 11 years CAPT Murphy has had a successful career of service including serving as a battalion staff officer in TRADOC assignments, Headquarters Company Executive Officer at Military Intelligence Readiness Command in Fort Belvoir, VA, and being deployed twice to Afghanistan.

His keynote detailed his stories of service and provided valuable advice for the students and their families.

There are four service academies in the United States – the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point, and the Naval Academy – that require a nomination from an authorized nominating source, which includes Congressman Hoyer.

The fifth federal academy – the US Coast Guard Academy – does not require a nomination in order to be considered for an appointment.

Students interested in applying are encouraged to start the application process during the late spring of their junior year by contacting Congressman Hoyer’s office. To view the application and learn more, visit hoyer.house.gov or call Stefanie Carey Barone at 301-843-1577.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.