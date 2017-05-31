Hoyer Honors Outstanding Teachers, Principals

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer recently hosted the annual Fifth District Educators of the Year Luncheon, held in honor of the outstanding teachers and principals in the community. Fifteen people were honored at the event, including The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year finalists and County Teacher of the Year Award recipients for Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties.

“I was pleased to honor outstanding educators in the Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “I join in thanking them for the extraordinary work they do every day to educate and mentor students throughout our communities.” Hoyer said educators are at the forefront of efforts to build stronger communities.

“That’s why it so important that we invest in early childhood, elementary, and secondary education. I was proud that the reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act included support for full service community schools, something we’ve championed in the state of Maryland,” he said.

Congressman Hoyer reiterated his commitment to ensuring that teachers have the tools they need to prepare students for future success.

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County educators who were honored include Jennifer Gilman, Hollywood Elementary School,

Washington Post Principal of the Year; Mary Jane Selph, Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, Washington Post Teacher of the Year; and Kristin McIntyre, Greenview Knolls Elementary, County Teacher of the Year.

Prince George’s County

The principals and teachers from Prince George’s County who were honored include Denise Dunn, Ridgecrest Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year; Maria Wood, William H. Hall Academy, Washington Post Teacher of the Year; and Carolyn Marzke, Ridgecrest Elementary, County Teacher of the Year.

Anne Arundel County

The educators from Anne Arundel County who were honored include Jean Marie Hofstetter, Davidson Elementary, Washington Post Principal of the Year; Kelly Rampmeyer, The Summit School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year; and Josh Carroll, South River High School, County Teacher of the Year.

Charles County

Educators from Charles County who were honored include Wilhelmina Pugh, Malcolm Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year; Kelly Lundeen, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year; and Denise Childers, La Plata High School, County Teacher of the Year.

Calvert County

Calvert County educators who were honored include Zachary Seawell, Calvert Middle School, Washington Post Principal of the Year; Devin Page, Northern Middle School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year; and Kelly M. Raby, Windy Hill Elementary, County Teacher of the Year.

