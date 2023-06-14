Hoyer: ‘Historic 13M’ Jobs Created Since 2021

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer noted that with another ​339,000 jobs created in May 2023, the total created since January 2021 has reached a “historic ​13 million.”

“More Americans are working today than at any point in our nation’s history, with the unemployment rate remaining near its record low,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “America’s prosperous job market, healthy economic growth, and easing inflation offer us positive signs for our nation’s future.

According to the US Department of Labor Statistics May 23 report, 339,000 jobs were created and the unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 3.7%.

The economy remains resilient, the congressman said, despite the recent debates on the debt ceiling bill.

“The Bipartisan Budget Agreement, although not perfect, will save America from a catastrophic default and allow our economy to keep growing,” he said. He hopes confidence in our economy has been restored and that this period of economic growth will continue.

