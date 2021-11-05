Hoyer: Harp Is ‘Excellent Choice’ for Bay Foundation

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer offered his congratulations to Hilary Harp Falk, the new Chesapeake Bay Foundation president and CEO.

“I commend Hilary on her outstanding work with the National Wildlife Federation, where she served not only as its chief program officer, but also as the regional executive director for the mid-Atlantic and director of the Choose Clean Water Coalition,” the congressman said. “Over her tenure, she has demonstrated terrific advocacy by leading restoration efforts for our beloved Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. As a leader in Maryland on behalf of our environment and natural resources, I know that Hilary is an excellent choice to continue the great work of the foundation.”

She is also a “shining example for women in her field and her commitment to advancing women’s leadership and equity at NWF has surely paved the way for many to follow,” Mr. Hoyer said.

Ms. Falk was a 2016-2017 fellow with the International Women’s Forum and co-chaired the National Wildlife Federation’s Women in Conservation Leadership Advisory Council. Inside NWF, she led the implementation of the organization’s foundational 2018 strategic plan and was a champion for a more equitable and inclusive workplace, according to a foundation news release.

Rep. Hoyer said he looks forward to working alongside Ms. Falk when she begins her new role January 3, 2022, and thanked departing President and CEO Will Baker for his tireless leadership and service over the years at the foundation.

“I will stand with Hilary, leaders at the foundation, and other advocates on behalf of Maryland’s environmental conservation as we work toward a healthier Chesapeake Bay and environment for future generations,” the congressman said.

Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Bay Foundation.