Hoyer: Funds Awarded for MD Manufacturing Programs

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, July 17, 2023

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and other members of Maryland’s congressional delegation announced $1.3 million in federal funding for manufacturing and innovation in the state.

The funds for the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership will support local small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses and create job opportunities. Awarded by the Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program, the new funding builds on past NIST investments to support Maryland’s manufacturers by expanding and developing programs and services to enhance competitiveness, productivity, and technological performance in American manufacturing.

Maryland lawmakers fought to increase funding for NIST’s MEP program in the CHIPS and Science Act and supported increased federal funding for NIST in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations package.

“Revitalizing American manufacturing is key to creating good-paying jobs, supporting local businesses, and growing our economy. That’s why we fought to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, and why we worked to secure federal dollars like these to support Maryland’s local manufacturers. We will continue to invest in producing more in America to help drive our economy forward, grow our workforce, and unleash our Made-in-America innovation boom to keep our state and our nation at the cutting edge,” said the lawmakers.

Since its authorization in 1988, the Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program has used public-private partnerships to help small- and medium-sized manufacturers develop new products and customers, expand and diversify markets, adopt new technology, and enhance value within supply chains. In fiscal 2022, the MEP National Network generated $35.80 in new sales growth and $40.50 in new client investment for manufacturers for every one dollar of federal investment, which translated into more than $5.6 billion in new sales.

The NIST headquarters campus, which houses the MEP program office, is located in Gaithersburg, MD. Since 2013, Maryland MEP has administered the State MEP program, serving a manufacturing community of nearly 4,000 manufacturers, stakeholders, and partners that are proud to Make It In Maryland. These efforts have resulted in a $2 billion economic impact and more than 8,000 jobs within the manufacturing sector in the state.

