Hoyer: Economic Recovery ‘Unpredictable’

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, September 9, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August 2021 jobs report shows that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is holding back the full potential of the country’s economic recovery, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said.

“[The August 2021] jobs report reminds us that, just as this was a recession without precedent, our recovery is going to be unpredictable,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “However, we have seen months of unprecedented job gains and positive indicators that show us what is possible if we give American businesses and workers the tools to compete, access opportunities, and get ahead.

In August, job creations totaled 235,000, and the jobless rate fell from 5.4% to 5.2%.

“New data showed that our economic recovery is continuing to move ahead, with new unemployment claims dropping to their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We have also seen a historic increase of more than 4 million new jobs created since President Biden took office and since Democrats in Congress enacted the American Rescue Plan,” he said.

Rep. Hoyer said that to ramp up the recovery and mitigate its unpredictable nature, “we need to enact and implement the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. And unless Republicans want to actively put our economic recovery at risk, they will refrain from playing games with the debt limit, which must be addressed in order to ensure America pays its bills for Republicans’ previous spending.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.