Hoyer Earns ‘A’ on Nat’l Parks Action Fund Scorecard

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, March 18, 2024

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a perfect score on the National Parks Action Fund’s 2024 Congressional Scorecard.

The scorecard evaluates House members on key votes regarding park funding, historic preservation, environmental conservation, and wildlife protection during the first session of the 118th Congress. Congressman Hoyer received a score of 100%.

“Our national parks are deeply embedded not only in America’s geography but also in its culture, economy, and history,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Every member of Congress, no matter their politics, ought to feel an obligation to protect our treasured public lands. I am proud to stand up for our national parks and for conservation efforts here at home and around the globe. From fighting against deforestation to investing in new green technologies and renewable resources, I will continue my work to combat the climate crisis and preserve the environment upon which we all depend.”

