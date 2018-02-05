Hoyer Discusses Funding Bills With Contractors

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, February 5, 2018

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer visited with federal contractors and local business leaders from the Maryland Space Business Roundtable and the Goddard Contractors Association on Feb. 1. The group discussed the negative impact short-term government funding bills have on the ability of contractors to efficiently plan and serve the government.

“By funding the government for short durations, congressional leaders have made it exceedingly difficult for federal contractors to make long-term plans, such as hiring employees, and in turn, do business with the federal government,” said Mr. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “I appreciated meeting with local business leaders in the space industry today to hear their concerns and frustrations.”

“Congress must do better,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “Federal contractors work in all areas of government, and provide services and support to Americans across the nation. I implore Republicans in Congress to work with Democrats to responsibly fund the government, so that federal contractors can effectively serve their government. I want to thank the hardworking individuals who participated in today’s important discussion. I will continue to work with my colleagues to responsibly fund our government, and prevent uncertainty in our workforce.”

The congressman also participated in a town hall discussion with employees at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center that same day. Prior to the discussion, he met with Goddard Space Flight Center Director Christopher Scolese and received an update on the detrimental impact that short-term government funding has on the facility.

“More than 3,000 dedicated federal employees serve at NASA Goddard each day,” said Congressman Hoyer. “From designing and testing the James Webb Telescope to developing new technologies in the Satellite Serving Lab, they work on critical missions.

“NASA Goddard is an outstanding facility, and the work done here helps us better understand the world around us,” he said. “I want to thank Director Scolese for his leadership at NASA Goddard, and for the work his team is doing to advocate for the facility. NASA Goddard has a proven track record of innovation and is one of the world’s leaders in science and technology. I appreciated the opportunity to speak directly with the hardworking men and women of this facility, and I will continue to work to prevent the further undermining of our federal workforce.”

