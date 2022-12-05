Hoyer Congratulates New House Leaders

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, December 5, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The 118th Congress will convene on January 3, 2023, with new leadership for House Democrats. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer applauded the selections.

After Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ election to the position of Democratic leader for the new session, Rep. Hoyer said he was proud of the decision.

“… I was proud to join House Democrats in electing Hakeem Jeffries as our new leader,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “A skilled consensus-builder, effective legislator, and experienced leader, he is well-equipped to help House Democrats deliver further results For the People during the 118th Congress and retake the Majority in 2024. That’s why I offered him my endorsement and why our Democratic colleagues came together to support him. I congratulate him on his historic victory, and I will do everything in my power to support him, our new leadership team, and our Caucus as we continue to put People Over Politics in the next Congress.”

Rep. Katherine Clark was elected to the position of Democratic Whip in the 118th Congress.

Rep. Hoyer said she is a “seasoned leader and legislator who understands some of the greatest issues facing American families, and that’s why I offered her my endorsement for the position.”

He also congratulated leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus for the next Congress.

“I want to congratulate Rep. Steven Horsford on winning his election to lead the Congressional Black Caucus as its Chairman in the 118th Congress. Similarly, I join in congratulating the rest of the CBC’s new leadership team: First Vice-Chair Yvette Clarke, Second Vice-Chair Troy Carter, Caucus Secretary Lucy McBath, and Caucus Whip Marilyn Strickland. These talented leaders will help ensure that the Congressional Black Caucus continues to serve as the ‘conscience of Congress’ long into the future,” Rep. Hoyer said. “Recently, I have been proud to work closely with the CBC to pass key legislation that supports Black-owned small businesses, helps ensure that all children have equal access to a quality education, creates economic opportunities for Black workers and their families, and improves all Americans’ access to quality, affordable health care.”

Leaders of the New Democrat Coalition for the 118th Congress were also recognized.

“I join in congratulating Rep. Annie Kuster on her election as the New Democrat Coalition’s next Chair. Additionally, I applaud the rest of the New Democrats’ incoming leadership team on their important roles, including Rep. Sharice Davids, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Rep. Brad Schneider, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and Rep. Nikki Budzinski. I am confident that under this impressive leadership team, the New Dems will continue to advance legislation that stokes American innovation, creates opportunities for workers and entrepreneurs, and fuels strong economic growth,” he said.

As the country fought COVID-19, the New Dems led the charge on critical pieces of legislation, such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to build back the American economy stronger than ever before, he said.

“Similarly, I’ve been proud to partner with the New Dems to enact many components of my bipartisan Make It In America plan that will help ensure our economy continues to thrive for generations to come. The New Democrat Coalition will play an important role in helping House Democrats continue to deliver results For the People in the 118th Congress, and I look forward to working with their new leadership team in support of that crucial effort,” Rep. Hoyer continued.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.