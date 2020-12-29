Hoyer Congratulates New Congressional Leadership

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The US House of Representatives has chosen caucus leadership for the upcoming 117th Congress, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) was elected to lead the Congressional Black Caucus. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) will be first vice chair, Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) will be second vice chair, Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) will be secretary, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) will be the Whip, and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) parliamentarian.

“Together, they will be leading the group known as the ‘conscience of the Congress’ as House Democrats prepare to work with the incoming Biden-Harris administration to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and address the challenges of racial injustice and persistent racial disparities in health care, education, housing, wealth, income, and opportunity,” said Rep. Hoyer, House majority leader.

Mr. Hoyer also congratulated Reps. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Lois Frankel (D-FL), and Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) on their re-election as co-chairs of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, and Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and Deb Haaland (D-NM) on being chosen once more to serve as vice chairs.

“Democratic women continue to lead our caucus forward as we fight to advance the well-being and security of women, who are the backbone of our families, our communities, and our economy,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

He also congratulated Rep. Paul Ruiz (D-CA) on his election as the next chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. “I also congratulate Reps. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), and Darren Soto (D-FL) on their elections as First Vice Chair, Second Vice Chair, and Whip, respectively, as well as Rep.-elect Teresa Leger Fernandez ​(D-NM) as the CHC’s freshman representative,” Mr. Hoyer said.

Mr. Hoyer said he looks forward to continuing to work closely with them and with all of the members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus “as we carry the work forward in the fight for equal rights, for stronger communities, for economic opportunities that help small businesses and working families get ahead, and to repair our broken immigration system.”

Leaders of the congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus include Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), chair; and co-chairs Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), Mark Pocan (D-WI), Mark Takano (D-CA), Angie Craig (D-MN), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Mondaire Jones (D-NY), and Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and its leadership team to ensure that the House always stands up for full equality and inclusion of LGBTQ Americans and that our laws reflect the equal dignity of every person and every family. Together, we passed H.R. 5, the Equality Act, last year, and I look forward to continuing to push for this and other legislation critical to LGBTQ+ equality in the 117th Congress,” Rep. Hoyer said.

