Hoyer Bull Roast Sept. 8 @ Newton White

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has rescheduled his annual Bull Roast for September 8.

Friday, September 8, 2023 • Rain or Shine • 6 – 8pm

at the Newton White Mansion

2708 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville, MD

Ticket prices: $15 for students and young professionals, seniors $20, and individuals $35.

Those with questions should call his campaign office at 301-464-5710, visit his website, or email [email protected].

Tickets that had been purchased for the June event will be honored at the September 8 event.

