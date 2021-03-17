Hoyer, Brown Host Rescue Plan Roundtable

Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer and Anthony Brown held a virtual roundtable with county and local government officials to discuss the impact of the American Rescue Plan on Fourth and Fifth District communities.

The American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law March 11, provides funding for vaccine distribution, direct stimulus payments to families, ensures schools have the resources they need to resume in-person learning safely, supports small businesses, and allows Maryland municipalities to keep law enforcement officers, teachers, firefighters, and other essential workers on the job.

“Just one day after President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, I was glad to host this roundtable discussion with county and local government officials and speak to how this legislation will help Maryland families facing severe hardship from this crisis,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said Friday. “I was proud to bring this legislation to the House floor [last] week and ensure its passage. The American Rescue Plan provides a total of $6.2 billion for Maryland to address the economic and public health consequences of COVID-19.” [Click here to watch the video.]

“Importantly, this funding will accelerate the vaccine distribution process and help get vaccines into peoples’ arms while working to eliminate disparities in vaccine access,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Maryland’s municipalities and local governments deliver critical services to millions of families. The American Rescue Plan provides them with direct funding to help our families weather the pandemic and keep essential workers on the job. This law will get our economy working again and ensure we can defeat this virus. I look forward to working closely with our local governments and municipalities in the coming weeks and months.”

“Our country’s recovery begins in our towns and cities. The American Rescue Plan provides a lifeline for states and localities who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, giving them the support they need to continue to fight COVID-19 and build back better,” Congressman Brown(D-MD) said. “The funding in this bill is significant, and we must be smart and strategic in how we invest in our communities to ensure that no one is left behind. We still have work to do in order to quickly and equitably distribute this vaccine, particularly in communities of color. President Biden and congressional Democrats promised to provide a plan that meets this moment, and we have delivered.”

