Rep. Steny H. Hoyer was briefed late last month on funding he secured for upgrades to facilities at Historic Sotterley.

Sotterley is a 300-year-old former plantation turned museum in Hollywood in St. Mary’s County. The property features a 1703 manor house, an 1830s slave cabin, and more than 20 original buildings on 94 acres along to the Patuxent River. Historic Sotterley is a National Landmark, a Middle Passage Port Marker’s Project site, and UNESCO Slave Route Site of Memory.

Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) secured $750,000 for capital upgrades to the site in the Omnibus FY2022 legislation passed earlier this year.

“The Historic Sotterley is a critically important piece of history in our community,” said Congressman Hoyer, “and exists to authentically tell Maryland’s history for all to reflect on and understand. We ought to learn from our past, I was proud to ensure this national landmark was awarded $750,000 to facilitate upgrades to the site and its buildings to further its mission of educating visitors. This funding will not only allow Sotterley to continue to portray the stories and experiences of so many enslaved Marylanders, but also strengthen its ability to contribute to our community at large. We are better because of historic sites like this one, and I will continue to advocate in Congress for projects that honor and pay tribute to the heritage of African-Americans in Maryland.”

