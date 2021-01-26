Hoyer: Biden Executive Orders ‘a Needed Step’

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s first round of executive actions.

“The executive orders and actions signed by President Biden on his first day in office demonstrate his resolve to take immediate and necessary action to address the major challenges facing our nation – from the COVID-19 crisis to the economic crisis, the climate crisis, and the crisis of racial injustice,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

The actions will help the country begin to lay the groundwork for a better path forward, he said.

“[The Jan. 22] executive order directing agencies to implement mask-wearing and social-distancing mandates in federal buildings and on public lands will set an important example for the American people as we work to defeat this virus. I’m also pleased that President Biden is acting today to reverse the flawed decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. These are crucial first steps toward a comprehensive, coherent effort based on science and trust in the advice of public-health experts,” the congressman said.

With millions of American families still struggling under the economic crisis, President Biden took a needed step to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, and continuing the pause on repayment of federal student loans, Mr. Hoyer said.

“Achieving racial justice is long-overdue, and I am pleased that President Biden is pursuing a whole-of-government initiative to further that goal. I know I join many Americans who are also relieved that the President took action today to safeguard Dreamers, ensure that those here under D.E.D. status can remain in the United States, end the wasting of taxpayer resources on a border wall, and end the ban on travel to the United States from predominantly Muslim countries, notwithstanding temporary restrictions resulting from COVID-19,” he continued.

“While these executive orders fall within the Constitutional authority of the President, he knows as well as anyone that real and lasting change must come through legislation. Congress must now work with the Biden-Harris Administration to address all of these issues. I look forward to working with President Biden to ensure that the House acts as a partner in these efforts as we build back better and stronger for the future.”

Congressman Hoyer also noted that the president signed an order restoring critical protections to those serving the American people in the federal workforce.

