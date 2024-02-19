Hoyer Applauds UM, IonQ Collaboration

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, February 19, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Rep. Steny H. Hoyer Facebook photo)

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer visited the National Quantum Laboratory last month. QLab is a groundbreaking quantum computing research center developed in partnership with IonQ and the University of Maryland.

The partnership highlights Maryland’s leadership in the developing technologies sector and the importance of supporting science, technology, engineering, and math programs at public universities.

Congressman Hoyer received a tour and a firsthand look at how IonQ and the University of Maryland’s partnership allows the QLab to continue pushing the boundaries of quantum computing technology and equips students, UMD faculty, and researchers to solve complex problems faster.

“Maryland has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing new technologies that allow us to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex world,” said Rep. Hoyer (D-MD). “As a part of the Make It In America agenda I launched in 2010, I’ve worked to foster greater collaboration among the private sector, government, and academia to empower American innovators. IonQ and the University of Maryland’s cooperation on the QLab is yet another example of these forward-thinking partnerships. I look forward to seeing how the QLab’s students, faculty, and researchers shape the future and ensure the success of the American economy in the twenty-first century.”

“We were pleased to host Congressman Hoyer during his recent tour of IonQ’s College Park facility, where we showcased our latest trapped-ion systems and discussed federal priorities for quantum technologies,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and president of IonQ. “It is imperative that the public and private sectors collaborate to elevate the U.S. as an international leader in the global quantum economy. We look forward to collaborating with Congressman Hoyer to support American innovation in quantum amid international competition.”

QLab, the National Quantum Laboratory at Maryland, is a new user facility in the Discovery District at 4505 Campus Drive in College Park.

QLab provides research and teaching opportunities using innovative technologies in the field of quantum computing to serve the scientific user community at UMD and beyond.

IonQ is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving some of the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 35 algorithmic qubits.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.