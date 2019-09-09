Hoyer Applauds Opening of Army Reserve Center

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, September 9, 2019

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new Army Reserve Center in Charles County. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer attended the event.

The new center replaces three existing centers and consolidates the Army Reserves training and day-to-day activities into one location. The opening of the new center will spur job creation and economic growth in Charles County.

The new center is at 4600 Foxtail Place, just off US 301 in White Plains.

“I was proud to work closely with the Charles County commissioners, state and local officials, and the Army Reserve to secure the funding for this new facility,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “[The Aug. 22] ceremony is a symbol of what happens when federal, state, local, and military stakeholders all work together toward a common goal. I was pleased to join in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for this exciting new facility, which will bring new jobs to our county.”

“The Army Reserve has long been a critical component of our national defense,” Congressman Hoyer said. “The Fifth District is proud to host many important military installations and facilities, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Indian Head, and Webster Field. I look forward to what the future holds for this facility, and I will continue to work closely with my colleagues to ensure that Southern Maryland continues to be an attractive place for our military to operate.”

According to the Charles County government website, 17 units in the 99th Army Reserve Group train at the facility, with approximately 200 reservists each, 37 weekends per year. Officials expect this will stimulate local spending at hotels, restaurants, and other establishments.

