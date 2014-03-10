Posted for Dr. Mark Whitten, Whitten Laser Eye

Every year, nearly a million people choose to get LASIK to improve their daily lives. The obvious benefit people expect from LASIK is improved vision. However, many people have additional reasons for wanting the surgery.

Surveys show patients undergoing LASIK eye surgery cite a myriad of reasons including convenience, safety, freedom, sports, hobby and job needs, as well as improved appearance.

“Patients have told me they feel like a new person after their LASIK surgery, oftentimes reporting an improved sense of self-confidence,” says Dr. Mark Whitten, of Whitten Laser Eye.

How does LASIK help athletes?

Many sports, like lacrosse, field hockey, football, and hockey, require all team members to wear helmets or face masks, which can prevent the players from being able to wear their glasses. Glasses also are inconvenient, as they can slide down, fall off, fog up or just prevent the athlete from seeing the whole field.

For some, not being able to wear glasses on the field is not a big problem, but it may be keeping others out of the game. Even if an athlete wears contacts, over time your eyes become intolerant, which leads to dryness, tearing and redness.

With LASIK, college-age athletes can finally say goodbye to contacts or less-than-perfect vision on the field.

Can LASIK improve your appearance?

It’s possible! Have you ever noticed many people take off their glasses before photos are taken or before giving a speech that will be recorded? They don’t want to be photographed in their glasses! Many people schedule LASIK before their weddings, or other big events. If you’re self conscious about your appearance in glasses, it’s time to consider LASIK.

While some patients are comfortable wearing their glasses, and there are unlimited choices of eyewear, others who struggle with their vision are often uncomfortable with their glasses. Whether plagued by childhood memories of being called “four eyes,” leading an active lifestyle that is incompatible with wearing glasses, or simply wanting to shed the specs, many patients feel like a new person after LASIK.

LASIK also may be your answer for nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism.

For more information on LASIK or to find out if you’re a good candidate, contact Dr. Mark Whitten.

Dr. Mark Whitten is happy to discuss all aspects of LASIK and your vision with you. The more you know, the more comfortable you will be.

