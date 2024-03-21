Household Hazardous Waste Collection March 30

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 21, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Clean out your barn, basement, garage, and other home storage areas in preparation for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

The event will be held from 8am to 2pm March 30, 2024, at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, MD. The event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of potentially toxic or dangerous materials.

Hazardous items accepted include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners, and alkyd (oil-based) paint.

Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 3517 or go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/dpw.