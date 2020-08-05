Honoring Lex Park Rescue Squad Members

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad presented awards to its members at a ceremony last month.

“Normally we have our Installation of Officers banquet to honor the past years hard work by all of our members. We ‘Install’ our new officers and take time to recognize members that excelled this last year,” LPVRS President Mark Miller said in a news release. “Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency we could not hold our normal Installation. So on Tuesday 21 July, we gathered the members receiving awards at our station so we could present the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 awards.”

The group followed social distancing recommendation and wore face masks.

The ceremony provided LPVRS the opportunity to thank its FY2020 officers and swear in the FY2021 officers.

The group also recognized the following with awards:

New Life Members (20 years of service) – Dave Klobnock

New Life Members (20 years of service) – Jay Kretzing

25 Years of Service Award – Mark Cates

30 Years of Service Award – Michael Langley

35 Years of Service Award – Donna Voorhaar

Presidents Award – The entire elected administration team

FY20 Vice President – Lori Marsh

FY20 Treasurer – Tracey Byrne

FY20 Assistant Treasurer – Brian Joy

FY20 Secretary – Cathy Miller

FY20 Corresponding Secretary – Katie Zwick

FY20 Associates Vice President – Sandie Hicks

Chiefs Award – FY20 Assisstant Chief Jean Thomas

Rookie of the Year – Grace Paglierani

Squad Person of the Year – FY20 Lt. Sherri Tolson

Special Recognition Award – Ralph Stotler for more than 20 years of service as the group’s engineer keeping the vehicles running

Chiefs “Shadow” Award – Austin Hicks

FY20 Top 10 Runners

# 10 Kris Lewis

# 9 Kim Adams

# 8 Richard Werring

# 7 Austin Hicks

# 6 Mike Krier

# 5 Donna Voorhaar

# 4 Ken Hicks

# 3 Chrystal Oates

# 2 Maggie Knapp

# 1 Sherri Tolson (1010 Calls)

Photographed above: Clockwise from top left are Sherri Tolson, Squad Person of the Year; Donna Voorhaar with 35 Years of Service Award; Mike Langley with 30 Years of Service Award; and David Klobnock, a 20-year Lifetime Member. (Photos courtesy Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad)

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

