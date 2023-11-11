Honor Veterans at Flags for Heroes Ceremony

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, November 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Leonardtown Rotary Club’s Flags for Heroes ceremony will take place at 1pm November 13 at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus.

For Rotary members, a hero is a selfless individual who quietly goes above and beyond the call of duty or position. A hero can be anyone who made a lasting impression on a person or family.

A veteran who lives and works in St. Mary’s County will be present to receive Leonardtown Rotary’s Flags for Heroes’ scholarship of a $1,000 check to further education at the College of Southern Maryland.

That scholarship, along with other of the Rotary Club’s charitable causes, are made possible with funds generated from the many individuals who sponsor US flags posted in recognition of relatives, friends, veterans, and local and national heroes both past and present.

More than 100 flags honoring heroes will be flown through December 1.

