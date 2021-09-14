Homelessness Prevention Board to Meet

The St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board will meet at 12:15 pm Wednesday, September 15. Three Oaks Center supports the board.

Three Oaks is a nonprofit organization that provides food and shelter for the homeless population in the area. The center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

Among items to be discussed: introductions and Continuum of Care and Balance of State updates, and Community Assistance Day on October 29.

The board’s October meeting will be at 12:15 pm Wednesday, October 20.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700