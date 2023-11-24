Holiday Help Available for Families in Need

Holiday help is available for families in need across Southern Maryland. Sign up for LifeStyles’ annual holiday toy distribution to make sure your children wake up to a special gift on Christmas morning.

If a family chooses to participate in the Adopt-A-Family program, their gifts will be prepared specifically for their family. The family will be contacted ahead of time to provide children’s sizes and preferences for Christmas gifts.

Children receiving toys must be living in the household with you. All toys will be distributed the week prior to Christmas. You will be contacted with your designated day and time to receive your gifts.

Please note that LifeStyles’ toy distribution is designed for those in need who are NOT being served by another organization.

Deadline to register is December 11. Visit here to complete a participation form.