Holiday Closings Announced

The College of Southern Maryland will close for its winter break from Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, through Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. All CSM campuses will be closed beginning at 3 pm Thursday, Dec. 21, and resume a normal schedule at 8 am Tuesday, Jan. 2. Online services will still be available to register for classes and make payment arrangements for the spring term. Call 301-934-2251 for more information.

St. Mary’s County Government Holiday Schedule

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 for the New Years holiday and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six convenience centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System will not operate Monday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in observance of New Years. The landfill, convenience centers and STS will operate under normal hours Dec. 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 2.

Additionally, the six convenience centers will open at 8 am Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21 and 22, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 26 and 27. The early opening will accommodate the expected increase in usage of the facilities during the holiday season. Landfill hours of operation will remain at 8 am to 4:30 pm. STS will operate until 6 pm on Dec. 24. Regular schedules resume Dec. 26. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program service will resume on Dec. 27.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six convenience centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off undecorated trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites Dec. 26, 2017 through Jan. 31, 2018. Last year, nearly 4 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees are mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and provided at no charge to St. Mary’s County while supplies last.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas as well as Dec. 31 (Lexington Park only) and Jan. 1, 2018 for New Years.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 for Christmas and Jan. 1, 2018 for New Years. No Meals on Wheels deliveries will be made on these dates.