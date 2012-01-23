January 9, 2017

The History of Coops

Leading Edge

This video features a fast-action, hand-drawn guide to the history, structure, and purpose of rural electric cooperatives. It was created by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

  1. Isabella McCracken says:
    January 23, 2012 at 9:57 am

    nice article … reminds me of Hill Country in Texas when they got electricity.
    Son was driving his old mother home late one evening. When they came near their house, the mother
    cried out: “Oh my, Look! The house is on fire!!!”
    Son said: “No, Ma, the lights are on!”

