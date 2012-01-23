The History of Coops
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tenKnIx4ouY]
Posted for SMECO
Leading Edge
This video features a fast-action, hand-drawn guide to the history, structure, and purpose of rural electric cooperatives. It was created by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
nice article … reminds me of Hill Country in Texas when they got electricity.
Son was driving his old mother home late one evening. When they came near their house, the mother
cried out: “Oh my, Look! The house is on fire!!!”
Son said: “No, Ma, the lights are on!”