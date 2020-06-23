Historically Low Interest Rates Meet a Growing Housing Market

Interest rates are nearing a record low which has triggered an uptick in home purchases across the nation, including Southern Maryland, where the loan officers at Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. in California, MD, are receiving five-star reviews for helping home buyers lock-in their loans quickly and smoothly.

“Closing during COVID-19 was quick and painless,” reads a review for Mike Lorenzini. “My future finances will be with Mike!”

Grace-Anne Dohrman “was wonderful” reads another five-star review for another of the California, MD, loan officers with PRMI. “She explains details (so) that we can understand. She was always there responding to our emails with efficiency. We are very happy with her and can’t thank her enough for everything she has done. I have a disability and I am a little slow with understanding terms and financial words but she broke everything down to where I understood about the loan. We will highly recommend her to our friends.”

The accolades are nothing new for the team at PRMI, which is able to provide local expertise with longtime Southern Maryland mortgage banker Barry Friedman at the helm, and deliver the power of a national mortgage lending leader to local lending experts. PRMI is one of the nation’s largest privately owned home mortgage companies. The Southern Maryland office is located at the intersection of Route 4 and southbound Route 235. PRMI lends in 47 states from 240 branches with a total of 1,500 employees.

In Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, the number of homes coming on the market has been steadily increasing through the spring into the summer months. But the number of days these homes stay on the market is decreasing. This means motivated buyers need their financing in hand as they shop for their new home.

To take advantage of the historically low interest rates and to have your financing in hand for when you find your perfect home, give PRMI a call at 301-737-0001.



Primary Residential Mortgage is located at 23131 Three Notch Road, Suite 201, California, MD 20619; 301-737-0001.

To learn more about Primary Residential Mortgage in California, MD, visit its Leader member page.