November 30, 2022

Historical Society to Usher in the Holidays

Posted by on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

St. Mary's County Historical Society

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society will hold an informal Christmas open house at Tudor Hall in Leonardtown on Saturday, December 3.

The event will be held from 1-4pm.

Celebrate Christmas as it was meant to be. RSVP here.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.

Filed under Art & Lifestyle, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment