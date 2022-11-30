Historical Society to Usher in the Holidays
The St. Mary’s County Historical Society will hold an informal Christmas open house at Tudor Hall in Leonardtown on Saturday, December 3.
The event will be held from 1-4pm.
Celebrate Christmas as it was meant to be. RSVP here.
To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.
