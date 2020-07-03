Hickory Hills Water Tower Work Progressing

Artist rendering of Hickory Hill Water Storage Tower. Courtesy of MetCom

The Metropolitan Commission said it has completed the foundation and ring wall for its long-awaited composite water storage tank behind the Hickory Hills Shopping Center and Nissan dealership on Route 235

The new tank replaces the existing 500,000-gallon facility built in 1992.

The derrick, used to hoist the forms for the construction of the concrete shaft composing the new 2 million gallon water tank, is now in place and visible to motorists on Route 235. MetCom officials said it is important to note that the top of the derrick’s mast is at the same elevation that the new tower will be upon completion.

The next phase of construction includes installation of the forms and the pouring of concrete for the construction of the tower shaft.

The budget for the new tank is $6.297 million; an additional $0.997 million was allocated for a new 700 gpm well, replacing the old well built in 1982.

This project, funded through a low interest loan from the Department of Housing and Community Development, will help stabilize water system pressures throughout Lexington Park and improve water storage deficiencies to meet the current water demands of the community. A new well house, pump controls, disinfection/metering/telemetry equipment, a stand by diesel generator, and demolition of the existing tower are also included in the contract.

“We are very pleased to be pressing forward on the construction of what will be the largest MetCom water tower in our inventory,” said George Erichsen, MetCom’s executive director.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in spring 2022.

The project designer is WR&A.

