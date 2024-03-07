Help Social Security Slam the Scam
On National Slam the Scam Day and throughout the year, the Social Security Administration offers the tools to recognize Social Security-related scams and stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information.
Help protect your loved ones and people in your community on March 7 National Slam the Scam Day by:
- Educating them about government imposter scams. Let them know they shouldn’t be embarrassed to report if they shared personal information or suffered a financial loss. It is important to report the scam as quickly as possible.
- Sharing the Scam Alert fact sheet and helping educate others about how to protect themselves.
- Report Social Security-related scams to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General.