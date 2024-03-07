Help Social Security Slam the Scam

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 7, 2024

On National Slam the Scam Day and throughout the year, the Social Security Administration offers the tools to recognize Social Security-related scams and stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information.

Help protect your loved ones and people in your community on March 7 National Slam the Scam Day by:

Educating them about government imposter scams. Let them know they shouldn’t be embarrassed to report if they shared personal information or suffered a financial loss. It is important to report the scam as quickly as possible.

Sharing the Scam Alert fact sheet and helping educate others about how to protect themselves.

Report Social Security-related scams to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General.

Report a Scam here.