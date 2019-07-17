Heat Advisory Issued for Region

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for areas of Maryland including St. Mary’s County through 8 pm July 17, 2019. Heat indexes may reach 105 to 110 degrees. Residents are encouraged to prepare for the hot and humid weather.

Check on elderly friends, family members and neighbors

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinks with caffeine. Persons with certain medical conditions should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

For more information, visit St. Mary's County's website.

