Healthiest Businesses Focus on Employees

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is helping to promote the Healthiest Maryland Businesses, a statewide initiative to improve the health of Maryland employees. Businesses that join the Healthiest Businesses program are taking the first step toward creating an environment that supports healthy employees and focuses on their health.

CEOs and business leaders who join Healthiest Maryland Businesses helping to create an environment in their workplaces that supports healthy employees, an economic driver of every business’s fiscal health.

Businesses that join the movement get a number of benefits.

First, membership is free for everyone, and it includes a consultation with certified worksite wellness specialists. Members get access to the Healthiest Maryland Businesses e-newsletter and educational training events, like the CDC’s Work@Health Employer Training. Members also get a direct connection to evidence-based workplace wellness resources and peer-to-peer support from neighboring businesses that are also members.

Businesses across Southern Maryland, in all three counties, have joined the southern region of this movement. Some of those businesses include MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Mary’s and Charles County health departments, St. Mary’s County government, St. Mary’s County Library, Walden Sierra, College of Southern Maryland, The Medically Oriented Gym @ GPT, and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.

Once becoming members, businesses will be promoted as members of this leading, statewide initiative, and that includes the use of the Healthiest Maryland Businesses logo and even free advertising in a monthly newsletter.

Businesses that focus on employee health can expect staffers with better immune systems and fewer sick days, meaning more productivity. That means more profits and more successful businesses.

Join the movement by visiting healthiestmdbusinesses.org and clicking “Join” to take the CDC Worksite Health ScoreCard.

Angela Deal is the regional coordinator for the program. She can be reached at 301-609-6885.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.