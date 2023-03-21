Health Hub Offers Employment Services

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is partnering with the Maryland Department of Labor to offer employment services at the St. Mary’s Health Hub.

The services will include career counseling, resume assistance, and professional skills workshops.

A navigator from the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning at the Maryland Department of Labor will at the Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, every other Wednesday from 10am to 2 pm.

“A re-entry navigator will guide you to employment opportunities, skills, and credentials and other local resources you might need in order to become independent and successful,” said Henry Franklin.

This will be done through the services of Southern Maryland JobSource throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties.

“Employment can offer stable income, access to health insurance, and a sense of social connectivity,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “These are all important in addressing long-term health and mental well-being for adults and the children who depend upon them. We appreciate this partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor to support our community members in finding stable employment.”

To make an appointment for employment services at the Health Hub, call 301-904-8949 or email [email protected]. Walk-ins will be welcomed.