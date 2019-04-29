Health Care Costs, Availability Topic of Meeting

The Charles County Health Department in White Plains, MD, hosted a roundtable discussion on health care on April 24, and it was attended by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer. The group of people who attended talking about how important it is to lower prescription drug costs and protect Marylanders who have pre-existing conditions.

“Ensuring all families in Maryland have access to quality, affordable health care remains one of my top priorities,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) in a press release sent by his office after the roundtable. “I was pleased to meet with representatives from the Charles County Health Department.”

Other participants in the roundtable included representatives from the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and all of the participants were able to discuss the importance of protecting access to affordable health care for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

During the discussion, participants were able to hear directly from some of Congressman Hoyer’s constituents in the Fifth District who have diabetes.

“Learning more about the struggles they face with access to care and how they manage their conditions was an important aspect of our conversation today,” Congressman Hoyer said in the release.

“For far too long, many families in Maryland have struggled with the cost of prescription drugs, including those, like insulin, that have seen prices triple in recent years,” continued Congressman Hoyer in the release. “It’s critically important that Congress takes action to address this issue. Already this Congress, House Democrats have introduced legislation and House Committees have held hearings to achieve this objective. I will continue to advocate for expanding access to quality care to all families in our state.”

