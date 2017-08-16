HEAL Action Team to Meet Aug. 23

MedStar St. Mary’s supports the HEAL Action Team which will meet from 1 to 2 pm Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at Health Connections at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland. The Healthy Eating and Active Living Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership brings together community organizations and residents to coordinate action around healthy eating, active living, and weight management. HEAL partners are implementing strategies that promote healthy eating and active living.

These strategies focus on promoting workplace wellness, healthy eating, and exercise in school settings, creating a physical environment within a community that supports active living (“built environment”), and helping individuals make healthy eating and active living part of their lifestyles.

Meetings are open to members of the community.

While numerous wellness and prevention related issues for people of all ages are being addressed in the Healthy St. Mary’s 2020 Plan, two objectives with associated indicators addressing adult wellness are included here:

Regular physical activity can improve the health and quality of life of Americans of all ages, regardless of the presence of a chronic disease or disability, and can lower the risk of multiple conditions including cancer, depression, heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes.

Promoting health and reducing chronic disease risk through the consumption of healthful diets and achievement and maintenance of healthy body weights are central to the HEAL mission. Maintaining a healthy weight can prevent 40 percent of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, and can aid in the control of these conditions if they develop.

More About the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County.

The coalition mobilizes members through four action teams to address the priority health issues in St. Mary’s: Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Healthy Eating and Active Living, and Tobacco Free Living.

Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free and all interested organizations and community members are welcome.

