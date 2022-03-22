March 22, 2022

Hazardous Waste Collection March 26

Hazardous Waste collection day

The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host the Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 8 am to 4:30 pm Saturday, March 26.

The program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, and take advantage of the opportunity to discard potentially toxic/dangerous materials properly.

Some hazardous waste items which will be acceptable for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, paint thinners and oil-based paint, and wood preservatives.

Since latex paint is not considered hazardous, it can be disposed of with your regular trash collection as long as the mixture is hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust, or paint drying crystals) before disposal.

Items that cannot be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste items click here.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517, or go to the department’s website.

 

