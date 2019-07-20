Harwood Re-Appointed to Head CSM Board

Theodore L. Harwood was re-appointed to chair of the College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees at its June 20 meeting. At the same meeting, the board appointed Jay W. Webster of Calvert County as vice chair, effective July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

The college’s Board of Trustees is the governing body that provides leadership and oversight of CSM’s mission and policies. Members are appointed by the governor for five-year terms. The board includes nine members, with Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties equally represented. The chair and vice chair are chosen by the trustees among themselves annually.

Mr. Harwood was first appointed to the board in 2010. Before he was appointed to chair chair of the trustees in 2017, he had served two terms as the board’s vice chair and as the trustee representative to the CSM Foundation. He earned his bachelor of science degree in naval science from the US Naval Academy in 1974. He continued his career for 28 years as a member of the active duty and reserve contingents of the naval aviation community, starting as an F-14 radar intercept officer and culminating at the Pentagon in OPNAV as head of budgets for naval platforms.

Mr. Harwood is a lead engineer with Wyle and has more than 36 years of engineering experience. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in electromagnetic environmental effects, lightning, and aviation matters. He co-owns two patents and is an assignee of two others. He is a retired US Navy Reserve captain. He and his wife Nancy have lived in Hollywood since 1997.

Jay Webster has been appointed as vice chair for the College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustees for 2019-2020.

A resident of Dunkirk, Mr. Webster is vice president and part owner of Marrick Properties Inc., where he oversees senior management, and develops and implements creative strategic development. Previously, he was affiliated with Century 21 as Jay Webster & Associates Real Estate Sales in Upper Marlboro.

Mr. Webster was recognized as Realtor of the Year in Prince George’s County and 40 Under 40 by the Washington Business Journal. He is currently president of the Rotary Club of Upper Marlboro and he has served before as president of the Rotary Club of Southern Prince George’s County, chair of the Arbitration Committee for the Prince George’s Association of Realtors, president of the Prince George’s County Association of Realtors, and as regional vice president and as a member of the executive committee for the Maryland Association of Realtors. Mr. Webster has achieved Golden “R” and Life Member RPAC with the National Association of Realtors.

Mr. Webster has served on the Calvert County Hospice Board of Directors, including as president, and he chaired the steering committee for the Burnett Calvert Hospice House which began accepting patients in 2010.

Also, Mr. Webster has served as a committee chair with Cub Scouts Pack 789 and in 2006 received the title of King for the United Way of Calvert County’s annual Mardis Gras. A graduate of Suitland High School, Mr. Webster pursued higher education at the University of Maryland, College Park.

CSM’s trustees in addition to Mr. Harwood and Mr. Webster include Margaret C. Dunkle and Samuel C. Jones of Calvert County; Shawn Coates and Lois E. DiNatale of Charles County; and Sonja Cox and Dr. John W. Roache of St. Mary’s County. Serving as secretary/treasurer to the board is CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy.

