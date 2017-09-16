Hammond New Commander of NAS Pax River

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, September 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A change of command ceremony was held Aug. 31, 2017, to welcome Capt. Jason Hammond as the new commander of Naval Air Station Patuxent River at the installation’s Hangar 110.

Before becoming commanding officer of NAS Pax River, Capt. Hammond’s was the base executive officer. “The experience of being Pax River’s XO has been extremely rewarding,” Capt. Hammond said. “It’s provided the opportunity to learn the installation’s operations inside and out, and each day has been different.”

Capt. Hammond has been XO of Pax River since April 2014, a position that falls under the Navy’s Fleet-Up program. In Fleet-Up, executive officers serve in a position for a year and a half before they “fleet up” to be named the commanding officer for their command tour on the same ship or station.

Fleet Up provides focused command leadership stability through throughout the life of a base, according to OPNAVINST 1412.14. Commanding officers are able to reap the benefits of their own actions and policies as executive officer.

Capt. Hammond is a native of Danville, Kentucky, and the son of Ray Hammond and the late Carolyn Hammond, and stepson of Cindy Corcoran Hammond. He graduated from Danville High School in June 1989, and then the US Naval Academy in May 1993, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering. He earned the title of naval aviator in October 1995. Capt. Hammond also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University. He and his wife, Julie, have two children, Jaida, 6, and Jonah, 4.

Capt. Hammond is not new to command. He was named the commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, the “Providers,” in San Diego, California, in April 2010. While on that tour, VRC-30 supported the deployments of every Pacific Fleet aircraft carrier.

At Pax River, Capt. Hammond said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to serve at such a unique installation.

“NAS Pax River is one of kind,” said Capt. Hammond. “The scope of work that’s done here for the entire Department of Defense and our allies is truly incredible, and the close relationship that the base shares with the surrounding community is something that we’re proud of. In my time as XO, I was able to see first-hand the incredible work our professionals do here.”

As commanding officer, Capt. Hammond said he will continue to build on the foundations of leadership laid by his predecessor, Capt. Scott Starkey.

“Captain Starkey and I have worked closely in the day-to-day operations of Pax River,” Capt. Hammond said. “There are two things he always maintained exceptionally well: respect and communication. Mutual respect is vital when working with departments, tenant commands, and your fellow teammates and clearly communicating up and down the chain of command is absolutely essential to any operation. I look forward to continuing Captain Starkey’s phenomenal legacy and empowering our talented professionals to provide the best possible base operation support to the Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation mission.”

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700