Habitat Makes Repairs to Veterans’ Home

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Volunteers for Patuxent Habitat for Humanity came together recently to make needed repairs to two veterans’ home.

The Knokey family has lived in a 1930s home in Leonardtown for more than 25 years. Mr. Knokey, a Navy veteran, and his wife, a former merchant marine, have recently had some issues with health, making it hard for them to keep up the repairs on their home. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veterans Critical Repair Program was able to address the roofing issues which were repaired by Jerry Lewis Roofing. With help from a valuable and talented group of volunteers, the organization was able to repair a bathroom with little effort, but the second one had been leaking for some time and had caused the floor beneath it to start to rot away.

To make the repairs, volunteers had to remove and replace the toilet, replace the subflooring and install vinyl plank flooring, then redo the connections to the toilet. This critical repair was possible through a grant from The Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation. Patuxent Habitat is always in need of volunteers like plumbers, roofers, and carpenters, as well as those who just want to help give back to this deserving group.

The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veteran Critical Repair Program was established to repair homes for military veterans and their families. The program helps with repairs identified in Habitat’s Critical Home Repair guidelines that can vary from roof repair and structural wall repairs to installing wheel chair ramps and remodeling bathrooms to be easily used by veterans who have disabilities.

Anyone who would like to donate or volunteer for veteran programs can call Laurie at 301-863-6227, ext. 16, or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org for more information.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700