Gymnastics Academy to Host Grand Opening

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 22, 2023

The community is invited to the grand opening of the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy at its new location at 46961 Bradley Blvd. in Lexington Park.

The gymnastics program will now operate at the former Willows Recreation Center. St. Mary’s County government purchased the facility in May 2023.

The opening event will be Tuesday, October 24, at 4:30pm to celebrate with remarks and a ribbon cutting. Interested attendees may also tour the newly renovated facility between 3 and 4pm; tours after the event may be limited due to scheduled programming.

“The department looks forward to offering competitive and recreational gymnastics in this modernized facility,” said Arthur Shepherd, director of the county’s Department of Recreation & Parks. “Leisure classes, pickleball, and events will also have space at the new St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy location.”

Learn more about the St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy here or call 301-862-1462.