Guernsey Earns DoD Engineering Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Matt Guernsey, chief engineer with the Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications program office, was honored for Individual Achievement in Engineering in the Department of Defense’s 2022 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards.

“Matt is a brilliant leader with the vision to tackle exceptionally difficult challenges, formulate technically sound strategies and inspire his teams to achieve greatness,” said CAPT Adam Scott, PMA-271 program manager.

As assistant program manager for engineering, Mr. Guernsey maintains technical management of the E-6B Mercury and E-XX programs – the nation’s present and future critical strategic nuclear communications. He is charged with sustaining and modernizing an aircraft currently operating beyond its service life while simultaneously developing the Navy’s succeeding “Take Charge and Move Out,” or TACAMO, mission platform.

Mr. Guernsey acknowledged his team for the nomination, their performance, and for culminating in the significant achievements listed in the award package.

“It means a lot to be recognized by my peers and program manager – I will always cherish that. I share this recognition with them as their contributions were just as worthwhile as mine,” he said.

His achievements include leading his team through numerous complex sustainment challenges while the fleet remained operational; providing technical counsel for a major logistics support contract award that established a 20-year sustainment strategy and formed the foundation for E-XX; spearheading a first-of-its-kind security classification guide for E-XX, and established E-XX as the first DoD aircraft to fully utilize Model-Based Systems Engineering in its development.

“Matt’s commitment to E-XX development using MBSE will enable higher quality decisions earlier, streamlining communication with industry and reducing developmental risk. His vision is to accelerate schedule and delivery of capability to the warfighter, and he and his team are achieving this goal,” CAPT Scott said.

Growing up with a naval aviator as a father, Mr. Guernsey’s passion for aviation and Navy aircraft began at a young age.

“My father flew A-7s in the Navy, and since I didn’t think I would make a good pilot due to poor eyesight, I got into aerospace engineering,” he said.

Mr. Guernsey joined PMA-271 in November 2018. In his engineering career of nearly 19 years, he has supported a variety of aircraft including the E-2C Hawkeye, F/A-18 Hornet, and the EA-18G Growler, and has defense systems background including propulsion, avionics, overall aircraft systems integration and electronic warfare.

“This award means so much to me. It is a validation of making the right decisions, being right where I need to be, truly making a difference within our organization, and making valued contributions to the fleet,” Mr. Guernsey said.

The 2022 DoD Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards recognize outstanding efforts and significant contributions from individuals and teams representing the Army, Department of the Navy, Department of the Air Force, Defense Agencies, and Field Activities.

This article was provided by NAVAIR News.