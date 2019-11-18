Group Exploring YMCA for St. Mary’s to Meet

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, November 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Member of the YMCA Exploratory Committee were appointed by the St. Mary’s County commissioners in September. The committee is looking into bringing a YMCA to the county and it is scheduled to meet at 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The appointed members were:

Catherine Askey, local business leader

Capt. John Brabazon, Patuxent River Naval Air Station

Mike Brown, citizen-at-large

Ashleigh Dufresne, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Jenna Guzman, St. Mary’s County Health Department

Tyrone Harris, St. Mary’s County Government

Beverly Johnston, Community Youth Center Campaign

Dr. Monika Lee, business leader

Omonigho Olumese, Commission on Aging

John Parlett, business leader

Donovan Weekley, Youth Advisory Committee

Bennett Wilson, citizen-at-large

The committee was created to learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate the needs of the community, identify possible locations for a facility, talk about potential facility amenities, and gauge fundraising capacity for the purposes of delivering an in-depth report to the commissioners.

The meetings will be held in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, MD.

For more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700 or email diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com.

The YMCA was first founded in 1844 in London as a place for young men who had come to the city for jobs. George Williams, a farmer-turned-department store worker, “joined 11 friends to organize the first Young Men’s Christian Association, a refuge of Bible study and prayer for young men who were seeking escape from the hazards of life on the streets,” according to its website.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary's County Community Development Corporation's Leader member page.

