Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Federal funding has been awarded to area fire departments. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer made the announcement along with Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin.

The funding includes $71,428 for the Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad to purchase and install two self-loading power cot stretcher units and two new stair chairs and $50,476 for the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department to replace hydraulic rescue tools, which are outdated and beyond their useful lifespan. The money was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

“I’m glad volunteer fire departments in Prince George’s County will receive new funds to replace outdated equipment and ensure our firefighters have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Our emergency responders put their lives on the line each day to serve their communities, and we must ensure they have the resources needed to safely protect families in our county.”

“Providing our local first responders with the resources they need is crucial to their ability to serve our communities. This funding will allow volunteer fire departments in Prince George’s County to upgrade their equipment, and will better prepare them to achieve their life-saving mission,” Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD), a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees, said. “In the Senate, I will continue working to support Maryland’s emergency responders.”

“Equipping our first responders with the tools they need is a matter of life and death – for them and for the people they regularly save from harm. The AFG program provides critical federal resources for improvements that volunteer fire departments would not be able to afford on their own. I will continue to fight for such investments in public safety for Prince George’s County and communities throughout Maryland,” said Sen. Cardin (D-MD).

Federal funding awarded through the AFG program provides grants directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel.

The members worked to secure $350 million for the AFG program for fiscal 2019 and continue to work toward robust funding for the program. The Maryland delegation is announcing over $30 million in funding for first responders throughout the state.

As co-chair of the Congressional Fire Caucus, Congressman Hoyer took a lead role in helping to establish the AFG Program, and over $15 million has been awarded to Fifth District fire departments since the program was established.

Congressman Hoyer also announced this grant funding through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program in October:

College Park Volunteer Fire Department: $17,619.04

Prince George’s County Fire Department: $272,727.27

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS: $53,885.71

