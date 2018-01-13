Government Offices Close for MLK Day

STS, Landfill, Convenience Centers Open

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, and all St. Mary’s County government administrative offices and facilities will be closed that day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Some government services will still be available. The St. Andrew’s landfill and six convenience centers will operate under normal hours of operation on Monday, Jan. 15. Also, St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and ADA will operate its normal routes and hours of operation. The SSTAP program will not operate on Monday, Jan. 15.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed on Martin Luther King Day. Also, all three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed and no Meals on Wheels deliveries will be made.

Dr. King was considered a hero of the civil rights movements and was the main spokesman for nonviolent activism. His approach was one of the factors that made the movement successful and effected change in federal and state laws that discriminated against minorities. The country has celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day since President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983. Some states did not observe the federal holiday by calling it Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but called it by other names like “Civil Rights Day.” Some states combined it with other holidays.

According to Wikipedia, it was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000. The day is celebrated on the third Monday in January, which is close to King’s birthday, Jan. 15. King was assassinated in 1968.

