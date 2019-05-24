GM Trading Post Sponsoring Truck & Tractor Pull

Join Great Mills Trading Post as it presents the Battle by the Bay Truck & Tractor Pull at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown this weekend.

The event will be presented from 1 pm to 10 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the fairgrounds at 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, MD. Tickets will be $15 for adults, $8 for children, and free for children younger than 5.

Sanctioned classes competing will be 7800 Light Pro Stock Tractors, 466 Limited Pro Stock Tractors, 6400 Pro Stock 4X4 Trucks, Mega Trucks, and 12,000 Altered Farm Mega Trucks.

The day’s schedule includes:

1 pm — Gates open

2 pm — Hollyrock Customs Street Diesel Invitationals

4 pm — Semi-trucks

5 pm — Intermission and track maintenance

6 pm — Main event. Dragon Motorsports sanctioned classes (order to be determined)

Food and beverage vendors will be at the event.

On display will be The Survivor Tractor. According to the New Holland website it is a restored 1939 Ford 9N tractor dedicated to raising funds for cancer research.

Over the years, the tractor has been auctioned to a new buyer, with funds going to cancer charities. In 2016, New Holland brought The Survivor Tractor back to its heritage to begin a new journey of giving.

This is the tractor’s story, according to agriculture.newholland.com:

“In the early 2000s, a tractor sat idle in an old southern Maryland barn. Its days of working in the field were over. Now it was time to take on a new challenge.

This vintage tractor was destined to become a symbol of strength and hope in the face of adversity. The Survivor Tractor was the brainchild of Charles Beaver, farmer and owner of Still Creek Vineyards in historic St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Like so many families, the Beaver family had been touched by cancer.

Charles knew the fine work of the Cancer Support Group and wanted to give back to an organization that had given so much to his family. Living in an area steeped in history and agriculture, where antique tractors are especially treasured, he distributed flyers explaining his mission and asking for a vintage tractor donation.

A gentleman who wished to remain anonymous at the time came forward and donated the Ford 9N, while a local collision shop donated the restoration and painted it a brilliant shade of purple; the universal color of hope for cancer survivors.”

