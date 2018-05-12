GM Pool Will Close for Maintenance

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, May 12, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Great Mills Swimming Pool will close for seasonal maintenance beginning Monday, May 14, through Friday, May 25. During this time, the pool’s air supported dome structure will be removed, converting the pool to an outdoor facility. Other seasonal maintenance and staff training will also take place while the pool is closed.

The facility will reopen for normal hours of operation on Saturday, May 26, as follows:

Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm

Sunday from noon to 6 pm

Summer hours of operation begin Friday, June 15, as follows:

Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 pm

Sunday from noon to 6 pm

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks regrets any inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.

For more information, please contact the Great Mills Swimming Pool, located at 21100 Great Mills Road, in Great Mills, at 301-866-6560. For information on activities and programs at the pool, visit the Recreation and Parks website.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700