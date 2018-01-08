Give Gift of Life at Hospital Blood Drive

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Band-Aids and give the gift of life. Be a hero and donate blood as the American Red Cross comes to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, from 9:30 am to 2:30, just outside of the Outpatient Pavilion.

Blood donations tend to lag during the holiday months, as donors are wrapped up in the hustle and bustle of shopping, seeing family, and celebrating the holidays. The Jan. 17 blood drive aims to curb that lag.

Anyone who wishes to donate is encouraged to make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online at RedCrossBlood.org and using the sponsor code: MedStar St Marys Hospital. Appointments can also be made by calling the hospital’s Health Connections department at 301-475-6019. The blood mobile will be located just outside of the Outpatient Pavilion, behind the main hospital. Before donating, come into pavilion lobby to sign in.

Donors can save a little time at their next donation if they use RapidPass for their pre-donation health history questionnaire online, before they arrive at the blood drive on that day. Get started and learn more by visiting redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and following the directions on the site.

Every blood type is needed. Donors need to bring a blood donor card or a driver’s license, or two other forms of identification to check in. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent; weigh at least 110 pounds; and be in general good health to donate.

