Gift Card Program Aims to Give Restaurants a Boost

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Round 2 of the St. Mary’s County Restaurant BOOST Gift Card Program has begun.

The county Department of Economic Development and Visit St. Mary’s MD have partnered to create this program to support local restaurants facing economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is a gift card investment and value-added program that supports locally owned, locally operated restaurants throughout the county.

In Round 2 of the BOOST program, customers can now get a $50 gift card for $25 at participating restaurants. That’s $25 of free food and drink for a $25 investment. The increased BOOST value will provide cash to local restaurants.

The Lexington Park area restaurants that have currently signed up for Round 2 are:

The Beanery

Blue Wind Gourmet

El Pollon

Plaza Azteca

Other St. Mary’s restaurants participating include:

The Rex

Bert’s 50’s Diner

Old Line Restaurant and Pub

Chief’s Your Neighborhood Bar

Olde Town Pub

Ruddy Duck Seafood and Alehouse

“The goal is to give local restaurants a much-needed boost during this challenging time,” said Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development. “Our restaurants – and our broader hospitality industry – support thousands of jobs throughout the county. We are excited to provide additional resources to not only prop up restaurants but to give our residents an opportunity to support them as well.”

Funding was generated through the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development.

Interested restaurants are encouraged to participate in the program and should contact Mary Wagner, communications and marketing assistant for Visit St. Mary’s MD, at mary@visitstmarysmd.com.

Customers wishing to purchase gift cards can visit these participating restaurants, which can be found here.

Visit St. Mary’s MD and St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development will run this program for as long as there is funding to support it.

For more information, contact Ms. Wagner at the email address above or Mr. Kaselemis at chris.kaselemis@stmarysmd.com.

