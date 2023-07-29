Get to Know Your Neighbors Aug. 1
On Tuesday, August 1, lock your doors, turn on your outside lights, c’mon outside, and get to know your neighbors. Celebrate National Night Out in St. Mary’s County.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and by bringing police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Want to join in the celebration? The following local communities will be celebrating National Night Out from 6 to 8pm August 1, 2023, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office:
St. Mary’s Landing
Cecil’s Mill
Wildewood Community
Birch Way
Laurel Glen
Leonard’s Freehold
St. Joseph’s Community
Hollywood Shores
Cedar Cove
Westbury
South Essex
Patuxent Homes
Leonard’s Grant
Wicomico Shores
St. James neighborhood
Joy Chapel Estates
Green Brier
Bay Ridge
Hickory Hills
Lexington Village
Golden Beach
Breton Bay
Villages of Leonardtown
Myrtle Point
Town Creek
Meadows of Town Run
Rosecroft
“National Night Out is an annual opportunity for neighbors to spend some time together and get to know one another. This relationship building allows for shared visions, concerns, and solutions to be discussed,” said Sheriff Steve Hall. “Paired with local law enforcement, this galvanized relationship has been one the most effective tools in the crime fighting toolbox. We look forward to seeing all the members of our community come together in an effort to build community and prevent crime in our neighborhoods.”